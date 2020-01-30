Listen Live

Rock 95 Ski Day At Horseshoe Resort

We’re waxing up our skis and snowboards and hitting the slopes at Horseshow Resort, for Rock 95 Ski Day!

  • January 30, 2020
  • Horseshoe Resort

Join Rock 95 at Horseshoe Resort, Thursday, January 30th from 4pm-9pm for an evening of skiing and snowboarding, and the best part… you can save 25% on your lift ticket, just for saying Rock 95 at guest services!

Be listening to Rock 95 all week (January 27th- 31st)   for your chance to win a pair of lift tickets!

Make winter fun again with Rock 95’s Ski Day, January 30th  at Horseshoe Resort…Adventure Lives Here.

