Rock 95 Ski Day At Horseshoe Resort
We’re waxing up our skis and snowboards and hitting the slopes at Horseshow Resort, for Rock 95 Ski Day!
Join Rock 95 at Horseshoe Resort, Thursday, January 30th from 4pm-9pm for an evening of skiing and snowboarding, and the best part… you can save 25% on your lift ticket, just for saying Rock 95 at guest services!
Be listening to Rock 95 all week (January 27th- 31st) for your chance to win a pair of lift tickets!
Make winter fun again with Rock 95’s Ski Day, January 30th at Horseshoe Resort…Adventure Lives Here.