Rock 95 Pumpkin Contest
We Wanted to See Your Pumpkins!
Rock 95 gave you yet another bonus chance to win your way into Rock 95’s 30th Birthday Bash …
Your only instruction was to show us your “Rock 95” inspired pumpkin and share it on the Rock 95 Facebook Page!
And show us you did, we received over 120 beautifully carved pumpkins and select some of our favorites.
Now we need your help on deciding which pumpkin artist should win their way into the biggest party of the year… Rock 95’s 30th Birthday Bash.
You can only vote once, if it is discovered that you voted more then once than all of your votes will become null and void. The deadline to cast your vote is midnight October 31st 2018. The winner will be announced on Thursday November 1st, 2018 with the Rock 95 Morning Crew.
Angie Guman
April Boyer
Brandice Garland
Chris Fitzpatrick
Curtis Bouchard
Cyrtsal McBrien
Denise Cole Kinsley
Gelnda Tyms
Jonny Addison
Kelly Hutch
Tasha Lee
Evan O’Rilley
Heather Rachel
Melanie Newman
John Savoie
