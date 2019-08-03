ROCK 95, OLG & Impact Live presents… LOVERBOY with TEENAGE HEAD live @ Kempenfest on the RBC Stage

ROCK 95, OLG & Impact Live are very proud to present… LOVERBOY with special guests TEENAGE HEAD, plus many more bands still to be confirmed, live on the RBC Stage @ Kempenfest 2019 Saturday August 3rd on Barrie’s Waterfront!

Tickets officially go on sale Friday May 31st at 10am. But you can Beat The Box Office All week long with Randy Richards.

Plus Rock 95 is once again giving you a special 24 hour presale starting Thursday May 30th 10am where you can buy your tickets first, at a discounted price (Only $9.50) and qualify to win a special meet and greet concert experience including Autographed Swag & Photo with LOVERBOY.

Simply click here and use Promo Code Rock95 (No Spaces),