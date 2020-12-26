Brought to you by:

Let us be the soundtrack for your Socially Distanced New Years Eve plans whatever they are! It’s the Rock 95 New Year’s Eve Commercial Free Party!

Join us from 7pm till 2am on New Year’s Eve for 7 hours nonstop party tunes to help you ring in the new year!

Let’s welcome 2021 the right way and cross your fingers it’s better than last year. I mean…it has to be…right?!

The New Year’s Eve Commercial Free Party, brought to you by …2GuysOnLine.ca. Name brands at Liquidation Prices. Shop, click and get local pickup only on Rock 95!