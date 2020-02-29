Rock 95 & Impact Presents: THEORY

ROCK 95, & Impact Live are very proud to present THEORY Live in concert when they bring their Say Nothing Tour 2020 to Mavricks Music Hall on February 29th!

Tickets officially go on sale Friday October 4th at 10am, at 10am, but Rock 95 is giving you the chance to Beat The Box Office all next week (September 30th– October 4th) with the Rock 95 Morning Crew.

Plus Rock 95 will be running a special Pre-sale beginning Monday September 30th at 10am until Thursday October 3rd 10pm EST where you can buy your tickets at a discounted price and qualify to WIN a Meet and greet Concert Experience including autographed swag & photo!

Click here and use promo Code “ROCK95“