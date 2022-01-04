Rock 95’s $10,000 Secret Sound
Think you know the Secret Sound? Try your luck and maybe win $10,000. Listen to the secret sound as often as you want and see all the incorrect guesses so far
The Rock 95 $10,000 Secret Sound Contest IS BACK!
We wanted to kick off 2022 right by giving you the chance to win BIG. Think you know what the Secret Sound is?
Listen for the cue to call to guess, we’ll be giving you 13 chances every weekday, from 7am up to and including 7pm. Make sure you’re the 9th caller through at 705-721-7625 when you hear it to play!
The pot will start at $100. For every wrong answer we’ll add another $25 to the pot, up to $10,000!
Rock 95’s $10,000 Secret Sound Contest only on Barrie’s Rock Station…Rock 95!
Sound #3
See all the guesses below:
Flossing your teeth
Folding a piece of paper and sliding fingernail along the crease
Ripping open a sugar pack and pouring
A drip from a faucet
Tearing and dropping a piece of cardboard
Retractable tape measure
Maple syrup dripping into a can
Peeling the lid off aluminum can
Opening a tin can of fruit
Sound #2
See all the guesses below:
A door stopper
Graham Lemieux guessed “a dart being thrown at a dart board” and won $125!
Sound #1
See all the guesses below:
Ripping a piece of paper and dropping it on the floor
Jim Budd of Orillia guessed “Ripping a packet of sugar and pouring it in a cup” and won $125!