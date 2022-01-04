The Rock 95 $10,000 Secret Sound Contest IS BACK!

We wanted to kick off 2022 right by giving you the chance to win BIG. Think you know what the Secret Sound is?

Listen for the cue to call to guess, we’ll be giving you 13 chances every weekday, from 7am up to and including 7pm. Make sure you’re the 9th caller through at 705-721-7625 when you hear it to play!

The pot will start at $100. For every wrong answer we’ll add another $25 to the pot, up to $10,000!

Rock 95’s $10,000 Secret Sound Contest only on Barrie’s Rock Station…Rock 95!

Rock-95s-10000-Secret-Sound-Contest-Rules-and-Regulations-Winter-2022

Sound #3

See all the guesses below:

Flossing your teeth

Folding a piece of paper and sliding fingernail along the crease

Ripping open a sugar pack and pouring

A drip from a faucet

Tearing and dropping a piece of cardboard

Retractable tape measure

Maple syrup dripping into a can

Peeling the lid off aluminum can

Opening a tin can of fruit

Sound #2

See all the guesses below:

A door stopper

Graham Lemieux guessed “a dart being thrown at a dart board” and won $125!

Sound #1

See all the guesses below:

Ripping a piece of paper and dropping it on the floor

Jim Budd of Orillia guessed “Ripping a packet of sugar and pouring it in a cup” and won $125!