Rock 95 — 1 Second Song Challenge
Can Craig From The Morning Crew make it to 95?
The Morning Crew has been tackling a few challenges so far in 2021, including the 12 day olive challenge in an attempt to acquire the taste, which both MJ and Bryan did. Craig not so much, so another challenge rolled into his lap. When you think of a radio host, you probably assume they know every song on the station — which they should. So the Rock 95 Morning Crew put that to the test…with a test. Instead of the 30 second song challenge, we shortened it to just 1(ish) second. Craig has to identify the name of the song AND the band to get the point, one slip up will cost him the whole challenge. It’s a race to the top 95 most iconic 1 second rock intros.
Play along below and see if you can keep up with Craig.
Answer Key is listed at the bottom of the page.
May 18th – 7 songs
May 20th – 7 songs
June 1st – 7 songs
June 3rd – 8 songs
June 8th – 10 songs
Answer Key:
May 18th:
- Black Sabbath – Paranoid
- Aerosmith – Sweet Emotion
- Derek & The Dominos – Layla
- Heart – Barracuda
- Alice Cooper – School’s Out
- The Who – Baba O’Reilly
- The Rolling Stones – Start Me Up
May 20th:
- Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear the Reaper
- Aerosmith – Dream On
- AC/DC – Highway to Hell
- Jethro Tull – AquaLung
- Van Halen – Panama
- The Beatles – Come Together
- U2 – Beautiful Day
June 1st:
- War – Low Rider
- Oasis – Wonderwall
- Led Zeppelin – Kashmir
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama
- Steppenwolf – Born To Be Wild
- Steve Miller Band – The Joker
- The Rolling Stones – Satisfaction
- White Stripes – Seven Nation Army
June 3rd:
- The Animals – House of the Rising Sun
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird
- The Knack – My Sharona
- The Eagles – Hotel California
- Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze
- The Police – Roxanne
- CCR – Bad Moon Rising
- Buffalo Springfield – For What It’s Worth
June 8th:
- Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
- Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I Love Rock n’ Roll
- Queen- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Journey – Don’t Stop Believin’
- Led Zeppelin – Fool In The Rain
- Guns N Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine
- Bruce Springsteen – Born To Run
- Ozzy Osbourne – Crazy Train
- Tom Petty – Free Fallin’
- Metallica – Enter Sandman