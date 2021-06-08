Rock 95 — 1 Second Song Challenge

The Morning Crew has been tackling a few challenges so far in 2021, including the 12 day olive challenge in an attempt to acquire the taste, which both MJ and Bryan did. Craig not so much, so another challenge rolled into his lap. When you think of a radio host, you probably assume they know every song on the station — which they should. So the Rock 95 Morning Crew put that to the test…with a test. Instead of the 30 second song challenge, we shortened it to just 1(ish) second. Craig has to identify the name of the song AND the band to get the point, one slip up will cost him the whole challenge. It’s a race to the top 95 most iconic 1 second rock intros.

Play along below and see if you can keep up with Craig.

Answer Key is listed at the bottom of the page.

May 18th – 7 songs

May 20th – 7 songs

June 1st – 7 songs

June 3rd – 8 songs

June 8th – 10 songs

Answer Key:

May 18th:

Black Sabbath – Paranoid Aerosmith – Sweet Emotion Derek & The Dominos – Layla Heart – Barracuda Alice Cooper – School’s Out The Who – Baba O’Reilly The Rolling Stones – Start Me Up

May 20th:

Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear the Reaper Aerosmith – Dream On AC/DC – Highway to Hell Jethro Tull – AquaLung Van Halen – Panama The Beatles – Come Together U2 – Beautiful Day

June 1st:

War – Low Rider Oasis – Wonderwall Led Zeppelin – Kashmir Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama Steppenwolf – Born To Be Wild Steve Miller Band – The Joker The Rolling Stones – Satisfaction White Stripes – Seven Nation Army

June 3rd:

The Animals – House of the Rising Sun Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird The Knack – My Sharona The Eagles – Hotel California Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze The Police – Roxanne CCR – Bad Moon Rising Buffalo Springfield – For What It’s Worth

June 8th: