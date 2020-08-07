Robin Williams Doc ‘Robin’s Wish’ Drops Trailer
Arrives September 1st and we won't have to worry about a theatrical release
Just a few weeks ago would have been Robin Williams’ birthday on July 21st, one of the most beloved comedians, actors and people of the last 60 years. Plenty of people fell in love with Robin over the years for whichever project you saw him in. This documentary dives deep into Lewy Body Dementia which is the neurological disease he suffered from. Have a look at the trailer below.