Robert Pattinson is the Worlds Most Beautiful Man Says Science

We already know supermodel Bella Hadid is the world’s most beautiful woman, and now she has a male counterpart in Robert Pattinson. He’s the actor best known for playing Edward Cullen, the vampire in the Twilight movies and will be playing Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Batman reboot.

His ‘beauty’ was determined using the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is a mathematical equation the ancient Greeks used to quantify how beautiful a human’s face is. It measures facial symmetry, and takes into account eyebrows, eyes, nose, jaw, lips and general face shape. The ideal ratio is 1.618:1.

Robert Pattinson robs Brad Pitt and David Beckham of most beautiful man titlehttps://t.co/zMVMN2KFUi pic.twitter.com/Sg9kASPzlx — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) February 4, 2020

Pattinson’s score was a total 92.15%, which earned him the top spot over the likes of Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)