Listen Live

Robert Pattinson is the Worlds Most Beautiful Man Says Science

Science doesn't lie

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show

We already know supermodel Bella Hadid is the world’s most beautiful woman, and now she has a male counterpart in Robert Pattinson. He’s the actor best known for playing Edward Cullen, the vampire in the Twilight movies and will be playing Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Batman reboot.

His ‘beauty’ was determined using the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is a mathematical equation the ancient Greeks used to quantify how beautiful a human’s face is. It measures facial symmetry, and takes into account eyebrows, eyes, nose, jaw, lips and general face shape. The ideal ratio is 1.618:1.

Pattinson’s score was a total 92.15%, which earned him the top spot over the likes of Henry Cavill, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)

Related posts

WATCH: New James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer

Watch: The new trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sees Tom Cruise training a new batch of pilots

WATCH: The Superbowl Half Time Show

Goalie FIGHT! Old Time Hockey

We Can Now Nominate Who We Want On The 5 Dollar Note!

Colombia Facing Environmental Crisis Because Pablo Escobar’s Hippos Keep Pooping All Over the Country

Liam Gallagher Is Hinting at Something For January 31st

Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2020

World Record 70-Layer Dip Weighs Over 1000 Pounds