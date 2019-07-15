Ringo Starr And Paul McCartney Perform Together

Paul McCartney had a special surprise for fans on his final show of the Freshen Up tour. He brought out none other than Ringo Starr!

“We’ve got a surprise for us, a surprise for you, a surprise for everyone,” shouted McCartney near the end of the show, reports Rolling Stone. “Ladies and gentlemen, the one and only, Ringo Starr!”

Ringo Starr addressed the crowd with his catchphrase, “Peace and love everybody.” He then went behind the drumkit and the two former Beatles performed “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and The White Album‘s “Helter Skelter”.



YouTube / banfibill



YouTube / drbryant23

He had another special person to join him on stage; the former Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh and the two did “The End” from the Abbey Road album.

Main Image via Twitter / @PaulMcCartney