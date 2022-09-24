New RHCP Pays Tribute To Eddie Van Halen

When the track was released the Chili’s took to their Twitter to explain how “Eddie” came to be. It all started the day after the world lost Eddie Van Halen.

Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. pic.twitter.com/AFx2TPYzAP — Red Hot Chili Peppers (@ChiliPeppers) September 23, 2022

Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.

– Anthony Kiedis — Red Hot Chili Peppers (@ChiliPeppers) September 23, 2022

Eddie is available now and Return Of The Dream Canteen is coming on October 14th.