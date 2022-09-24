Listen Live

New RHCP Pays Tribute To Eddie Van Halen

"Eddie" is the 2nd single off of "Return of Dream Canteen" coming Oct 14th.

When the track was released the Chili’s took to their Twitter to explain how “Eddie” came to be. It all started the day after the world lost Eddie Van Halen.

Eddie is available now and Return Of The Dream Canteen is coming on October 14th.

