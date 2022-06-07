RHCP Drop A Bonus Track ‘Nerve Flip’ – Follow Up To Unlimited Love

We are reaping the benefits of a year (or longer) lockdown as the musicians can’t help but have a back catalogue of content that they need to release, most recently the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They reunited with John Frusciante and released a great album, Unlimited Love, which came out on June 1st.

However, the band wasn’t done there, you can imagine plenty of songs never left the studio, until now, Chili Peppers announced they have a follow-up tune called ‘Nerve Flip’ and you can listen to it below.

In a recent interview, Anthony Keidis said, “We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally. Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto.”

So looks like more Red Hot Chili Peppers tunes could be on the way throughout the summer.