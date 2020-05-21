RHCP 2006 Show From Lollapalooza Starts Right Now
Catch the performance at 8pm
Hoping more festivals look in their vaults and release some concerts! Back when concerts were concerts with thousands of screaming fans! I’ve streamed Lollapalooza for a few years now, never being able to go it is incredible how great the footage is and is always a shame how after the festival ends all the full sets from bands are taken down. Sit outside, grab a drink, and enjoy the 2006 performance from the Chili Peppers starting right now!