Reporter Gets A Love Tap From A Car On Live TV

If you want to accidentally tap someone with your car, you want it to be Tori Yorgey from WSAZ-TV in West Virginia. But it has to be a love tap, nothing bone-breaking. Tori was reporting live about a water main break in Dunbar, WV, her anchor Tim had just introduced her when the car came and hit her. Tori’s reaction is what really made this. From her admission to be hit the exact same way in college, and reassuring the driver that it was okay that she hit Tori.

You can take in Tori’s full glory below.