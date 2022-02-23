Listen Live

Reporter Delivers Six Separate Newscasts All In Different Languages

Am I the only one learning that 'Luxembourgish' exists?

We have all heard that humans only use 10 percent of their brain, and for most of us…that seems likely true. However, when it comes to someone who speaks multiple languages I always think they must have access to a couple more percent of their brain than the average person. Check out this viral clip of a reporter who does six different cut ins for different networks, in six different languages. Do we think it’s fair to say this guy is tapping into more than just 10 percent of his brain?

