Remastered Video of The Who

Thanks to producer Matt for uncovering this cool remastered footage of The Who performing Baba O’Riley and Won’t Get Fooled Again from May of 1978.

The high-quality remastered footage is from a private show staged at the Shepperton Studios in London, England. The video captures some of the band’s signature “moves” like Roger Daltry’s microphone tossing and Pete Townsend’s trademarked windmill’s. It was also the last time the band would play in it’s original form as drummer Keith Moon passed away later that year in September of 1978. Enjoy!