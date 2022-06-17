Watch Each Red Shirt Death In Original Star Trek

The Original Series joke gets a video compilation.

It has been the butt of classic Star Trek jokes. If you’re wearing a red shirt in an episode, you’re not going to last long. Main characters like Captain Kirk wearing gold, and others wearing blue uniforms were the ones that you grew attached to and idolized.

Of course, there are a few exceptions to the red shirt rule like Communication Officer Lieutenant Uhura, but red was not a good colour for many in the series.