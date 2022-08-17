Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Song

We are still reaping the benefits of 2020 and 2021 where bands had no gigs to play so they were couped up and made music. Earlier this year in April, The Red Hot Chili Peppers released Unlimited Love, their first new album in six years. But they weren’t finished yet.

Return of the Dream Canteen is due out October 14th, and our first taste you can listen to below. ‘Tippa My Tongue’ releases this Friday with a funky video, have a look at the clip below.