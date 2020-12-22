Reason for Hope

As we wind down the last remaining days of 2020, a lot of us will be happy to quickly usher out the old year and bring in the New Year with some hope that 2021 will be a better year than what we’ve come through these last months since the pandemic broke out back in March. With the arrival of vaccines, there’s hope that life may be able to return to some type of normality by late summer or early fall of 2021.

One silver lining brought about because of the pandemic was that with all the free time on their hands from not touring these last number of months, bands have had a chance to work on a lot of new material. You can expect a flood of new music coming in 2021 as a result and one of the exciting first offerings comes early in 2021 with the arrival of the Foo Fighters’ new album Medicine at Midnight. It will be the band’s 10th studio album and we understand there’s going to be some surprises.

We’ve already heard a “sample” of what’s to come with the Foo Fighter’s early release of Shame Shame. The album was actually recorded earlier in the year and ready for release, but the band decided to hold it back pending what was happening with the pandemic. In typical fashion, the Foo Fighters shied away from recording in a traditional studio and instead found themselves recording in an old house that Dave Grohl figured was haunted. While recording the album different things would happen inside the house like guitars all being detuned overight and sound control levels that were set, all being back to zero when the band would arrive for their session. There were recorded tracks that would mysteriously go missing and the guys even notice weird “open mic” sounds that were unexplainable, but the sound of the place was amazing. Although given the weird vibe of the place, the band wanted to finish things up as quickly as they could which might explain the short number of track listings on the new album.

Some of the fun to come includes a big rock song called No Son Of Mine. There are a couple of ripping leads you can expect to hear. You’ll even hear a personal tribute to blues-guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan in one track laid down by guitarist Chris Shiflett. You might even notice a little Motorhead influence in another track. In all, the band is very proud of this new album. It came out exactly as they had hoped and you’re going to find a lot of up-tempo rockin’ new Foo Fighters songs to enjoy. Medicine at Midnight is set fo release on February 5th.