Listen Live

Rare Video Footage Of Last-Known Tasmanian Tiger Released

It's from a 1935 news clip

By Videos

Video footage of the last-known thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, has been released by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA).

It’s a 21-second clip from a newsreel back in 1935. It shows the tiger, Benjamin, prowling around his cage at Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania. This was just a few months before he passed away.

Tasmaniam tigers look like a cross between a wolf, a fox, and a large cat. They lived in Australia but became extinct around 2000 years ago.

Check out more info here.

Related posts

Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi To Perform For Coronavirus Relief Benefit

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & The Roots With Special Guest Appearance By Sting Cover “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”

WATCH: The Trews Make Music Video Via Zoom

WATCH: Firetruck Lights Synchronize To “Carol Of The Bells”

Canadian Athletes Bianca Andreescu and Penny Oleksiak Attend Raptors Game

WATCH: Paul McCartney On “The Late Show” Says He Dreams About John Lennon

WATCH: The Interrupters Cover Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

WATCH: US Open Champion Bianca Andreescu On Jimmy Fallon

WATCH: Will Ferrell Takes Over All 6 Late-Night Shows