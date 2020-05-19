Rare Video Footage Of Last-Known Tasmanian Tiger Released

Video footage of the last-known thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, has been released by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA).

It’s a 21-second clip from a newsreel back in 1935. It shows the tiger, Benjamin, prowling around his cage at Beaumaris Zoo in Hobart, Tasmania. This was just a few months before he passed away.

We have released 21-second newsreel clip featuring the last known images of the extinct Thylacine, filmed in 1935, has been digitised in 4K and released. Be sure to check out the footage of this beautiful marsupial. #NFSAOpenOnline #TasmanianTigerhttps://t.co/s3JSAnmFck pic.twitter.com/FSRYXCTTMy — NFSA -National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (@NFSAonline) May 19, 2020

Tasmaniam tigers look like a cross between a wolf, a fox, and a large cat. They lived in Australia but became extinct around 2000 years ago.

