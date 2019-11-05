Rare Foo Fighters B-Sides make digital debut
TRACKS INCLUDE "SPILL," "TIMES LIKE THESE," "NORMAL," AND MORE
The Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary is quickly approaching and the band is celebrating early by releasing rare and previously unheard music. The band has continued to release archival EPs containing B-sides of unheard rarities and live recordings from various points in their music career.
The Foo Fighters have previously shared covers of Arcade Fire, Dead Kennedys, and a live recording of the 10th-anniversary concert in Roswell, New Mexico. Including rare tracks from 1995 and 2000.
Now, the band has done it again have released three long-sought-after tracks. In Your Honor era B-side “Spill,” an acoustic version of “Times Like These,” and the One By One B-side “Normal.” These tracks are available to stream online for the very first time.
Listen to Foo Fighters rare B-sides tracks, below.
nbsp;