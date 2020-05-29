Rare Acoustic Performance From Birthday Boy Noel Gallagher

The older half of OASIS was born on this day, May 29th in 1967 marking his 53rd birthday today. Did he decide to make an announcement regarding the future of OASIS? No he sadly didn’t… but I still hold out hope, and his brother Liam seems to think they are closer a reunion now than they ever have been before — not sure if that’s really saying much though. So let’s throw it back to 1995 when OASIS was taking over the world, here is a version of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ from Neol Gallagher.