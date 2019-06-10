Listen Live

Raptors Fans Will Sing ‘O Canada’ Tonight For Game 5

Let's Go Raptors!

Sports

As the Toronto Raptors head into Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight at Scotiabank Arena, there will be no anthem singer. NBA announced that they’re leaving it up to the fans to sing ‘O Canada’ loud and proud. Fans have already been doing impromptu sing-alongs of the national anthem throughout the finals so this is just making it official.

Previous celebrity performances of the national anthem from Walk Off The Earth and Tenille Arts at the games have garnered mixed reviews from fans.

Let’s go raptors! #WeTheNorth

