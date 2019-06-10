Raptors Fans Will Sing ‘O Canada’ Tonight For Game 5

As the Toronto Raptors head into Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight at Scotiabank Arena, there will be no anthem singer. NBA announced that they’re leaving it up to the fans to sing ‘O Canada’ loud and proud. Fans have already been doing impromptu sing-alongs of the national anthem throughout the finals so this is just making it official.

Ready to blow the roof off this joint tonight. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/l188sRFQNJ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 10, 2019

Previous celebrity performances of the national anthem from Walk Off The Earth and Tenille Arts at the games have garnered mixed reviews from fans.

There will be no famous face singing O Canada at Scotiabank Arena for Game 5. Instead, the NBA says it will be up to @Raptors fans inside the venue, and across the country, to sing loud and proud.#WeTheNorth | #NBAFinalshttps://t.co/2eIE075pyj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 10, 2019

Let’s go raptors! #WeTheNorth