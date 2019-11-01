Rage Against The Machine confirm reunion for 2020 Coachella

One day after My Chemical Romance announced a reunion, legendary rockers Rage Against The Machine have confirmed one as well. The band announced five dates for 2020, which appears to include a headlining slot at Coachella.

Rage Against The Machine also confirmed dates in El Paso, Las Cruces, and Phoenix. The band last played together in 2011. Check out the post from their official Instagram account below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rage Against The Machine (@rageagainstthemachine) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:07pm PDT

Band members have been keeping busy in recent years, with guitarist Tom Morello, drummer Brad Wilk and bassist Tim Commerford having formed Prophets of Rage with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Cypress Hill’s B-Real. Frontman Zack de la Rocha released solo material in 2016.

So, is a Rage reunion enough to get you to plot a trip to California for Coachella?