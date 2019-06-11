Listen Live

Radiohead responds to hackers by releasing 18 hours of unheard material from ‘OK Computer’

To Support Extinction Rebellion

By Entertainment

English rock band Radiohead was hacked, and guitarist Jonny Greenwood had tweeted about the situation, revealing that they’ve released 18 hours of unheard material from OK Computer. Frontman Thom Yorke had recorded and archived the sessions, and someone had stolen Yorke’s mini archive, demanding $150,000 and threatening to release it if not paid.

Radiohead was hacked and 18 hours of unheard material from the making of Ok Computer was leaked and shared online. On Reddit, Radiohead fans had come into contact with a user who had possession of 18 mini discs of the entire Ok Computer Sessions. Supposedly on these mini discs, there were 18 hours of demos, alternate takes, and early live recordings.

Radiohead has responded to hackers and has self-released all of the material through Bandcamp. It will include 18 hours of material, a 12-minute version of “Paranoid Android,” and early studio versions of “Exit Music,” “I promise,” “True Love Waits” and “Lift.”

By releasing the music through Bandcamp, they have been able to help the socio-political movement, Extinction Rebellion, who publicly thanked the band via Twitter for their help.

 

 

 

