Radiohead responds to hackers by releasing 18 hours of unheard material from ‘OK Computer’

English rock band Radiohead was hacked, and guitarist Jonny Greenwood had tweeted about the situation, revealing that they’ve released 18 hours of unheard material from OK Computer. Frontman Thom Yorke had recorded and archived the sessions, and someone had stolen Yorke’s mini archive, demanding $150,000 and threatening to release it if not paid.

By releasing the music through Bandcamp, they have been able to help the socio-political movement, Extinction Rebellion, who publicly thanked the band via Twitter for their help.