RADICAL QUILT MAKING WITH LOCAL ARTIST SEAN GEORGE

Ages 12-19

Cost: FREE (Materials Provided)

Join local artist Sean George for this in-person event as he takes you through the history of fabric art and radical quilt designs. Design your own quilt square using fabric collage, embellishments and drawing and create a unique tote bag to take home. Completed quilt squares will be joined together into the Downtown Barrie Youth Community Quilt. Holding the voices and images of our diverse youth community, the quilt will be showcased at participating youth programs.

Register for one of the two dates:

July 14th 3:00pm – 6:30pm (rain date July 15th 3:00pm – 6:30pm) https://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/5250698

August 11th 3:00pm – 6:30pm (rain date August 12th 3:00pm – 6:30pm) https://barrielibrary.libnet.info/event/5250701

Registration required, maximum of 10 youth per session to maintain social distancing protocols (waitlist available)

Food and Drinks will be provided to registered participants.

This event is brought to you by the Downtown Barrie Youth Council, with partners from the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, Barrie Public Library, City of Barrie Inclusion Services, MacLaren Art Centre, and Shak’s World.