Rachel’s Superhero Skydive

After a month’s delay due to some nasty weather, I FINALLY did the Superhero Skydive in support of the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie! Dawn Mucci and the Lice Squad set a new goal of $30,000 and you can toss a few bucks to the cause here!

A huge shout out to Wilmar and Skydive Wasaga Beach for the unreal time and this video!

During the freefall, where we’re going about 200 km/h, keep an eye on the sky in the background, you get an idea of every way we flipped and twisted!

In case you were wondering, ABSOLUTELY I would jump 12,000 feet out of a plane again!