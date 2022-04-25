Listen Live

R.I.P. Cynthia Plaster Caster

She became famous for making plaster-casted sculptures of Rock Stars' Penises

Cynthia Albritton, probably much better known as Cynthia Plaster Caster has passed away at 74 years old.

She was super famous for making plaster-casted sculptures of Rock Stars’ penises. The idea came after she was given an art assignment in school to “make a plaster cast of ‘something hard”.

Her first ever plaster cast was of Jimi Hendrix in 1968. She wrote in her journal that he had the biggest rig she’s ever seen.

Frank Zappa took a big enough interest in her art to move our out to L.A., where her project continued and expanded to breasts of female band members.

Rock stars have even sang about her like Kiss’ song “Plaster Caster” and Jim Croce’s “Five Short Minutes”. There was also a documentary made about her in 2001 called Plaster Caster. 

(cover photo via flickr Mitchel)

