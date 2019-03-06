Quite Possibly The Best Cover

If there is one band that is covered significantly less then every other band, it’s Floyd. Honestly, how often does your uncle, or dad, or grandfather whip out an acoustic and start shredding a lick from Money, or Wish You Were Here, I’ll bet not often.

It could be that nobody wants to play their music, but that clearly isn’t the case. It’s too damn complicated and there is SO many layers in one single song it makes it almost impossible to recreate live.

Unless you’re The Main Squeeze… Take a listen and enjoy that guitar solo!