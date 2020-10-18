Quest4CF Takes Families on a Fun-filled Treasure Hunt through Barrie

All routes lead to the treasure, but the journey is where the real quest begins!

Barrie, Sunday, October 18 1-4pm – Cystic Fibrosis Canada and the Barrie Kinsmen invite local families to follow clues, gather goodies and take in the beauty of Barrie with a fun and unique ‘treasure hunt’.

On Sunday, October 18, “Questers” in select communities across Canada will embark on fun, family-friendly Quest4CF events while raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Barrie Questers will venture out in their vehicles, stop at local businesses & landmarks, and solve puzzles in search of a treasure chest hidden somewhere in the Region.

Quest4CF will be socially-distanced, with the majority of clues solved in the vehicle. In spirit of the season, participants are encouraged to “Dress for the Quest” in their best Halloween costumes. Children will receive goody bags to “trick or treat” along the way, prizes are available to be won and family-friendly fun is included for all participants. Cost to participate is $60 per vehicle, with proceeds to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Questers are also encouraged to reach out to their friends and family to donate to their journey!

For parents like Merisa Lepage, Quest4CF provides much more than just a fun day with the family. “My feisty 6-year-old Sasha has cystic fibrosis, so anytime we hear of local CF events, we are always eager to participate and do our part to get us closer to a cure for CF.” Like most families, the Lepages have spent the majority of time safely at home, and welcome the opportunity to enjoy a fun and safe outing. “When I told my children about the event, they were so excited”, says Merisa. “They love that they get to go on a “treasure hunt” and get dressed up! So the fact that this event raises funds for a cause so special to us, as well as gives us the chance to have some fun as a family and put a big smile on our kid’s faces, means so much to me.”

Proceeds from Quest4CF will benefit the local cystic fibrosis community. Every week in Canada one baby is diagnosed with cystic fibrosis through newborn screening. Funds raised through Quest4CF will help the almost 4,300 Canadians living with CF. Our vision is to find a cure or control for this devastating genetic disease.

To register or sponsor a team:

https://cysticfibrosis.crowdchange.ca/1040