PURPLE DOOR CAMPAIGN – EPILEPSY AWARENESS MONTH

March is epilepsy awareness month, and this year Epilepsy Simcoe County is excited to launch the Purple Door Campaign. Businesses are invited to submit a photo of their decorated office door to us between March 1 & March 31st to be entered in to win a Purple Door Gift Basket for their workplace. The winner will be determined through online voting that will take place between April 1 and April 6th; the winner will be announced on Tuesday, April 7th. If you are unable to decorate an office door, consider using a bulletin board or an office window. For more information, please visit epilepsysimcoecounty.ca/thepurpledoorcampaign.