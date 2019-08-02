Fierté Simcoe Pride is proud to bring you Pride Prom, a “re-prom” celebration for youth and for those over 19. Share in a dance and share a good time with community. A free pizza bar and candy bar will be available, along with a photo wall and, of course, dancing!

Date: August 2

Time: 7 PM for youth, 9:30 PM for those over 19

Venue: Sheba Shrine Centre

Address: 142 John Street, Barrie

Tickets: $10 ahead, $15 at the door

​

Co-hosted with Generation Queer and TransQ

More Details:

Cash bar. Coat check available. Fully accessible venue including washrooms, entrance, and ballroom. Free parking available.

​Located nearest to Route 8 north and south route on Barrie Transit (until the last run), as well as the Barrie Night Bus in north Barrie (which has runs at 1 AM and 2 AM).

—

Fierté Simcoe Pride

“Our History, Our Future”

July 28 – August 11, 2019