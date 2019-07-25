Pride Night at The Brownstone

With the eighth annual Fierté Simcoe Pride festivities kicking off on July 29, let’s get together for a pre-Pride dance and show!

Date: Thursday, July 25

Time: 9 PM – 1 AM

Venue: The Brownstone

Address: 178 Mississaga St E, Orillia

Are you a new, upcoming, or seasoned drag performer? Come share your talents! Reach out to us if you would like to perform.

This is a 19+ event. No cover. Donations welcome at the door, with proceeds going towards Pride. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds!

Accessibility Note:

The Brownstone is not a fully accessible venue. The main space can be accessed by wheelchair and assistive devices, and does not contain any steps, however the space may be difficult to fully navigate when full.

The washrooms are gender neutral and single person. They are on a level plane with the main room however they are not to AODA standard (due to the doors).

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact Brandon at brandon.amyot@fiertesimcoepride.com.