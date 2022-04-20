Posthumous Release From Taylor Hawkins With Edgar Winter

We are likely going to see a number of songs come out that feature the late Taylor Hawkins however, this tune features Taylor on lead vocals which is a little more rare. He frequently sang a few songs for the Foo Fighters at live shows allowing Dave Grohl to have a break and rock out on the drums for a bit.

This new song on the upcoming LP, Brother Johnny, from Edgar Winter is actually a tribute to his brother Johnny Winter. It’s described as a tribute within a tribute because of the recent death of Taylor Hawkins.

Enjoy “Guess I’ll Go Away” below.