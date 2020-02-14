Point Your Phone At The Moon To Hear New Pearl Jam –WHAT?

Another single is expected to be released from the upcoming Gigaton album from Pearl Jam, although with the help of some technology you can stream the song now.

Do you have a phone? Perfect, point it at the moon and you will be able to hear “Superblood Wolfman.”

Just follow this link on your device and you’ll have an awesome VR experience.

All it takes is doing something a little different and you will get attention. Involve cell phones that people never seem to be able to put down and you’re in luck.

This will be the second single from their new album Gigaton, the first being “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” which just get the music video treatment.