Photobombing Fiji Water Girl From Golden Globes Starred In Arkells Video In 2015

Fiji Water Girl, who stole the spotlight on the Golden Globes red carpet this weekend when she photobombed a bunch of celebrity pictures, was actually featured in the Arkells’ 2015 video for “11:11.”

Canadian model Kelleth Cuthbert starred in the video, which was shot at Hamilton record store Cheapies. The clip follows Cuthbert as she dances through the aisles in the beloved Hamilton, Ontario vinyl shop. Following Cuthbert’s overnight rise to fame for handing out bottles of water on the red carpet, both the Arkells and Cheapies shouted her out on Twitter.

Check out the shout outs and watch the “11:11” video below.