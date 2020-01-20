Listen Live

Pearl Jam reveals track list for new album ‘Gigaton’

'Gigaton' is set for release March 27th

Pearl Jam has revealed the tracklist for their forthcoming album Gigaton.

The record, which marks Pearl Jam’s eleventh full-length album, is set to feature 12 tracks, including “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” “Superblood Wolfmoon,” “Buckle Up,” and more. Keep your eyes peeled for Gigaton, which is set for release on March 27th.

Check out the tracklist for Gigaton below.

 

 

