Part Of The TV Set Crushes ESPN Journalist

Be watching the guy on the far left because this happens quick. On ESPN Colombia, their panel comes back from a commercial break and within seconds you see one of their reporters get absolutely smacked by what looks like a heavy part of the set that just comes off the wall. Definitely the type of video you watch multiple times — and every time you feel for the guy even more because it looks like that was a real heavy wall that sandwiched him to his desk.

Last night on the set of ESPN Colombia… luckily, journalist Carlos Orduz is fine. pic.twitter.com/xyPQFd2ue3 — Elizabeth Machuca (@elixam) March 10, 2021

As horrific as this looked, the journalist Carlos Orduz, is apparently fine and only suffered bumps and bruises.