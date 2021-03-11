Part Of The TV Set Crushes ESPN Journalist
You'll watch it more than twice
Be watching the guy on the far left because this happens quick. On ESPN Colombia, their panel comes back from a commercial break and within seconds you see one of their reporters get absolutely smacked by what looks like a heavy part of the set that just comes off the wall. Definitely the type of video you watch multiple times — and every time you feel for the guy even more because it looks like that was a real heavy wall that sandwiched him to his desk.
Last night on the set of ESPN Colombia… luckily, journalist Carlos Orduz is fine. pic.twitter.com/xyPQFd2ue3
— Elizabeth Machuca (@elixam) March 10, 2021
As horrific as this looked, the journalist Carlos Orduz, is apparently fine and only suffered bumps and bruises.