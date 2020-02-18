Listen Live

Part of Florida City Shut Down Because of Snake Orgy

"Generally not aggressive unless people get in their way."

By Funny, Morning Show, Weird and Wonderful

Florida is pretty famous for it’s dumb headlines, less famous for it’s snake orgy’s.

According to reports, a portion of Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland, Florida was shut down after a few reported snake sightings. Seeing snakes in the area is common around this time of year, and a tip off to authorities to shut down the area for the annual snake orgy.

It’s mating season for the Florida water snake and they’ve all gathered near the lake to get it on, so officials have put up caution tape to keep people out of the area.

 

