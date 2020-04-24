Listen Live

‘Parks and Recreation’ is Returning for a One-Episode Special

All our favourite characters will be there!

NBC’s hit show ‘Parks and Recreation’ is coming back for one more episode on April 30th.

The entire main cast will be part of the show, which will be entirely shot from their homes.

According to a statement released by NBC the plot of the show surrounds Leslie Knope who is determined to stay connected with her friends during a time of social distancing.

The episode will be raising money for the COVID-19 response fund by Feeding America, which is a non-profit network of food banks. State Farm and Subaru have already agreed to match all donations made on the fundraising site, up to $150,000 each.

