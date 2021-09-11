PARKINSON SUPERWALK

Our Parkinson Community Stands Together: No Matter What.

We’ve planned an exciting experience to help you celebrate SuperWalk throughout the summer. With the expectation that we are not able to hold large-scale physical walks in every community that we’d planned to in September, we are building a “Walk in a Box” kit that will help you host a personal, family or neighbourhood SuperWalk (according to public health guidelines at the time).

Join our virtual Opening Ceremony at 11 a.m. EST on Saturday September 11th, followed by your DIY Event Experience. SuperWalk Your Way.

https://donate.parkinson.ca/site/SPageNavigator/SuperWalk/Home