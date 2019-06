This September, walk with us at Parkinson Canada Super Walk – Canada’s only nationwide fundraiser to support Canadian’s with Parkinson’s.

With the same strength of spirit people living with Parkinson’s demonstrate daily, we will not stop walking until there is a cure. No Matter What.

9 a.m. Check In; 10 a.m. Start

To register yourself or a team, or to volunteer, visit online at www.superwalk.ca or call Parkinson Canada at 1-800-565-3000.