Check Out Pam & Tommy…Like You’ve Never Seen Them Before

Paris Hilton did it…on purpose. (We think). Kim Kardashian did it…on purpose. (We think). But the original rock & roll sextape from Pam Anderson & Tommy Lee of Motley Crue was legit stolen and ended up on the internet, ahead of its time.

Now, Hulu has a limited series looking at the rock & roll relationship that was more than just a sextape; it was an on-again-off-again, drama fuelled, roller coaster ride that thrust the superstars into the spotlight in a different way. Check out the transformations of Lily James & Sebastian Stan as Pam & Tommy, alongside an all-star cast including Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, & Taylor Schilling from “Orange Is The New Black” fame.

We think that the makeup department deserve all the awards for this. Resemblances are uncanny, from facial likenesses to, um, enhancements. Will you be checking this out when it drops on Hulu on February 2nd?

And another question…who’s a rock & roll superstar/celebrity that currently does NOT have a movie made about them that should? Bonus points for casting ideas too.

McCully