Ozzy Osbourne’s Album ‘Ordinary Man’ is the #1 Rock Album in the World

Ozzy is seeing a lot of success with the release of his latest album, ‘Ordinary Man’. It’s the #1 Rock album in the world, and is currently #2 on the Billboard charts. ‘Ordinary Man’ is Ozzy’s fifth consecutive top 10 entry on the Top 200 chart and also his highest debuting album ever, beating out 2010’s ‘scream’, which came out at #4.

He held a worldwide tattoo sale/album listening event to celebrate the album’s launch, which saw over 1,000 unique tattoos created for the event and a worldwide reach of over 20 million people.

‘Ordinary Man’ is Ozzy’s first new solo album in almost 10 years and features quite a few fun collaborations with the likes of Elton John, Slash, Tom Morello, and Post Malone. Also, Duff McKagan (Guns N’Roses) on bass, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums and producer Andrew Watt on guitars.

He’s released two singles off the album already including ‘Under the Graveyard’ and ‘Scary Little Green Men’, which features Jason Momoa in the music video.