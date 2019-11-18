Listen Live

Ozzy Osbourne Set To Perform At AMAs This Weekend

For the first time since his surgery

By Entertainment, Music

Ozzy Osbourne will be taking the stage at the American Music Awards scheduled for this Sunday night. It’ll be the first time he’s performing since his surgery. Earlier this year he had to postpone his entire tour after he fell and dislodged metal rods that were in his back as a result of an ATV accident in 2003. He was also recovering from pneumonia and a hand infection.

He’ll be taking the stage with two rappers and will perform their new collaboration single.

In May 2020, the tour will resume with Marilyn Manson:

His new album which is set to come out in 2020 stemmed from this collaboration.

The awards show is Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Related posts

Ozzy Osbourne Holds Halloween Contest

A NEW RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS DOCUMENTARY FILM IS ON THE WAY

WATCH: The Interrupters Cover Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Reaches 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Ringo Starr And Paul McCartney Perform Together

WATCH: Steven Tyler Helps Paul McCartney Sing A Classic

Elton John’s New Song Added To The Lion King Soundtrack

WATCH: Mick Jagger Returns To Stage For Rolling Stones Tour Opener

WATCH: Taron Egerton Joins Elton John On Stage As Special Guest