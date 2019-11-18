Ozzy Osbourne Set To Perform At AMAs This Weekend

Ozzy Osbourne will be taking the stage at the American Music Awards scheduled for this Sunday night. It’ll be the first time he’s performing since his surgery. Earlier this year he had to postpone his entire tour after he fell and dislodged metal rods that were in his back as a result of an ATV accident in 2003. He was also recovering from pneumonia and a hand infection.

He’ll be taking the stage with two rappers and will perform their new collaboration single.

In May 2020, the tour will resume with Marilyn Manson:

His new album which is set to come out in 2020 stemmed from this collaboration.

The awards show is Sunday, November 24, 2019.