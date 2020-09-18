Listen Live

Ozzy Osbourne Releases New Animated Video For ‘Crazy Train’

Are You A Fan of The Artwork?

By Audio

Ozzy is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Blizzard of Ozz and released a new animated video for ‘Crazy Train.’ If you needed a reason to listen to Ozzy, this is it. The video is good but the song is better and that’s what you stick around for.



Created by: Tiny Concert
IG & Twitter: tinyconcert
https://www.tinyconcert.nyc

Listen to the new expanded 40th anniversary edition of Blizzard of Ozz, with 7 bonus live tracks previously unavailable digitally, available now! https://ozzyosbourne.lnk.to/Blizzard40
30 Years After the Blizzard – newly uprezed doc – premiering 9/18 6pm ET on YouTube for 7 days only!

