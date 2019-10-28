Ozzy Osbourne Holds Halloween Contest
Enter to win!
Ozzy Osbourne is holding a Halloween contest. He’s asking fans to dress up as their favourite version of Ozzy and to send in a pic for a chance to win a signed bone like the one that appears on the cover of his upcoming box set, See You on the Other Side (Nov. 29). He’s accepting entries through to Nov. 1.
Enter your photos at https://t.co/YvONPlUm3Bhttps://t.co/t61DyCUkmA
— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 24, 2019
YouTube / Ozzy Osbourne
