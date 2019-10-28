Listen Live

Ozzy Osbourne Holds Halloween Contest

Ozzy Osbourne is holding a Halloween contest. He’s asking fans to dress up as their favourite version of Ozzy and to send in a pic for a chance to win a signed bone like the one that appears on the cover of his upcoming box set, See You on the Other Side (Nov. 29). He’s accepting entries through to Nov. 1.


