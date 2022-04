Ozzy Osbourne recently took to social media to announce that he’s finished his thirteenth studio album.

The album is going to feature a ton of collaborations with rock stars like Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Toni Iommi, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Jeff Beck, Josh Homme, and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready.

(cover photo via Ozzy Osbourne Facebook)