January 11th, 2020

Bear Estates

6pm to 10pm

Charity Fundraiser for Out of the Cold Collingwood. The Storybook Soiree is a Family friendly event, with a Harry Potter and Frozen theme (both experienced homelessness in some capacity). Appetizers, desserts, cash bar, $1000 grand prize, games, silent auction, swag bags, photographer, photo booth. Tickets Available on Eventbrite