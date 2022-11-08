Ryan Reynolds Is Serious About Buying The Ottawa Senators

One of the Canadian NHL franchises is up for sale, something that doesn’t happen often and one of Canada’s A-list stars is making a bid. Reports say the Ottawa franchise is for sale for about $655M, which is significantly more than Ryan Reynolds is worth, even with all that Netflix money. The actor was on Jimmy Fallon this week and explained that the rumours are true he is looking into buying the team although he is also on the hunt for a ‘sugar daddy’ to help fund it.

Ryan Reynold along with Rob McElhenney famously purchased a football club in Wrexham and have fully embraced being sports owners so jumping into the NHL world isn’t that far off…